Medical education in Odia language soon! Govt forms committee to assess requirement

Bhubaneswar: Good news for the people of Odisha as Medical education will be imparted in Odia language soon. The State government has taken steps in this regard today by constituting a 22-member committee to examine the matter.

The Health & Family Welfare Department has issued an official order saying the Committee will assess the volume of work to be taken up for the purpose and the timeline required for getting the work done.

The committee has been asked to submit their proposal to the Health & FW Department within 15 days for taking further action in the matter.

The following are the 22 committee members:

Chairman:

(Dr.) Manash Ranjan Sahoo, Vice-Chancellor, of Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS), Bhubaneswar:

Members:

Pravash Tripathy, Additional Prof. Anatomy AllMS, Bhubaneswar Archana Misra, HoD, Physiology, SCBMCH, Cuttack Manaswaini Mangaraj, HoD, Biochem, AllMS BBSR. Niranjan Rout, Ex Prof & HOD Pathology Bharat Patel, Asst Prof Microbiology, Sundargarh Govt. MC &H, Sundergarh. Pradeep Kumar Nayak, Asst Prof, FMT, Deputy Controller Examination, OUHS, BBSR. Biswa Ranjan Padhy- Additional Prof. Pharmacology, AIIMS BBSR Durga Satapathy, HoD, SPM, MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Barhampur Pradipta Parida, HOD ENT, AIIMS, BBSR Prasanna Ku Rathore, Associate Prof. of Medicine, PRM MCH, Baripada Lachhman Bag Associate, Prof. Surgery, SJMCH Puri. Ritanjali Behera, O&G PRMMCH, Baripada Bishnu Patro, HoD, Orthopaedics, AIIMS BBSR Bhagirathi Dwibedy, Prof. of Paediatrics, AIIMS BBSR. Biswanath Behera, Associate Prof. Dermatology, AIIMS BBSR Mihir Ranjan Nayak, Prof. of Psychiatry, SCBMCH, Cuttack Ranjita Mohapatra, Prof. of Anaesthesiology, JKMCH, Jajpur. Sudipta Nayak, Additional Prof. Radiology, AlIMS, BBSR Rajashree Rout, Associate Prof. Ophthalmology, SLNMCH, Koraput Dr Premananda Mohapatra Programme Advisor, Odia Bhasha Pratisthan, BBSR Registrar, OUHS, BBSR (Member-Convenor)

