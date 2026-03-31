MCL to Invest ₹5.10 Crore to Upgrade 50 Schools in Dhamnagar, Odisha

Advertisement

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), one of Coal India’s main subsidiaries, recently entered into an MoU with the Bhadrak District Administration to significantly enhance education in Dhamnagar, Odisha. Basically, they’re about to overhaul 50 primary schools in the constituency—a significant step to enhance education in the area.

MCL is committing ₹5.10 crore into the project as part of its CSR efforts, aiming to transform these schools with better facilities and new learning tools. They want to make classrooms lively and up-to-date so young students actually enjoy learning.

Advertisement

One standout part of the project is the “BaLA” approach (that’s Building as Learning Aid), in which teaching materials are integrated directly into the school’s walls, floors, and spaces. On top of that, the plan includes setting up safe drinking water and upgrading classroom infrastructure, making schools not just smarter, but safer and healthier for kids.

With this partnership, MCL and the local administration want to help students become “future-ready,” starting from the ground up. The project is about narrowing the gap between rural and urban schools and making sure children in communities of Dhamnagar get the support and resources they need to do well in today’s changing world.