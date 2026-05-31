MBA graduate arrested for making ex-girlfriend’s obscene videos viral

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has arrested an MBA graduate on charges of making his ex-girlfriend’s obscene videos viral after blackmailing her.

The accused, who has been identified as Nitesh Sahu of Chhendipada of Anugul district, reportedly came across a girl on Instagram two years ago and gradually entered into a relationship.

In due course of time, the lovebirds allegedly had physical relationship and recorded the entire incident on phone.

Recently, the girl allegedly decided to stay away from Nitesh after falling in love with another boy following which he repeatedly requested her to continue relationship with him.

Advertisement

However, as the girl continued to reject him, Nitesh got angry and sent the videos of her intimate moment with him to her family members.

After learning about the viral obscene videos, girl lodged a complaint at the Lingaraj Police station seeking action against Nitesh. Based on the complaint, cops started an investigation and arrested the accused.

Process were also initiated to produce him before the court.