MBA Assistant Professor suspended on charge of sexual harassment in Sambalpur University

Advertisement

Sambalpur: The Sambalpur University on Friday suspended Dr. Saroj Kumar Sahoo, Assistant Professor in the P.G. Department of Business Administration, following allegations of sexual harassment by a female PhD scholar.

The suspension order was issued by the Registrar on the directions of the Vice-Chancellor, in line with institutional procedures.

According to the order, the university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) had conducted a preliminary review of the complaint and recommended that Dr. Sahoo be relieved of all academic and administrative duties pending a full inquiry.

Advertisement

“Whereas the matter is under examination by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), Sambalpur University, and it has recommended withdrawing Dr. Saroj Kumar Sahoo from all academic and administrative duties…,” the order stated.

During the suspension period, Dr. Sahoo will receive a subsistence allowance equivalent to his leave salary but is barred from entering any university department, administrative office, or the central library without prior permission. He has also been directed to remain at the office of the Chairman of the P.G. Council and cooperate fully with the ongoing inquiry.

The University maintained that the action was taken as a precautionary measure while the inquiry is underway.