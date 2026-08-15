Mayurbhanj: Youth Swept Away in River, Search Operation underway

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Udala: A youth was swept away by the strong current of a river while bathing in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha today. The incident took place near Godgaon village under Kaptipada police limits.

According to locals, Sipuna Madhei of the village had gone to take a bath in the Kaala River that flows near the village, along with a friend. Suddenly, due to the strong current, the youth was pulled into deep water and went missing.

Locals immediately informed the Kaptipada Fire Services. Fire personnel rushed to the spot and have launched a search operation in the river.

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Continuous rainfall in the region has led to a rise in dam water levels, and water is being discharged from the dam. This has caused the water level of the Kaala river to rise, resulting in heavy flow in the river.

More than 1.5 hours have passed since the incident and the youth is yet to be traced. Fire Services personnel are continuing the search operation.