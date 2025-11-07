Mayurbhanj villagers foil dacoity attempt, catch accused while planning robbery, watch

Advertisement

Mayurbhanj: The villagers foiled dacoity attempt and caught the accused persons red-handed while they were planning big robbery. The villagers bravely caught the robbery gang while they were planning to loot in Chandanpur village of Bangiriposhi block in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha yesterday late at night.

As per information, the villagers came to know about the looters’ gang and went to the place where they were planning to attempt a big dacoity. However, their bid foiled after the villagers caught them.

Upon searching guns, ammunition, gold ornaments, and many valuables were recovered from the possession of the looters.

A year ago, this robbery gang had given the police a hard time. Today, the villagers caught them while they were robbing and escaping from various villages. The police have reached the spot and started an investigation. While the villagers have handed over the culprits to the police.