Mayurbhanj: Skeleton of 53-year-old man missing for nearly seven months found in forest

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Mayurbhanj: In a shocking incident, human skeleton have been recovered from a forest near a village in Mayurbhanj district. According to sources, the skeleton have been recovered from a cashew forest near the Baunsabani village under the Chandua police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

Sources reported that the Baunsabani villagers found the skeleton in the forest during Sunday evening. The villagers immediately informed the police.

On being informed, the Chandua police reached the spot along with the scientific team and initiated an investigation.

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As per preliminary investigation, the skeleton is said to be of 53-year-old Lakhai Majhi, who had gone missing since September last year. his family members had filed a missing complaint regarding his disappearance on September 24, 2025.

After investigation, the police informed Lakhai’s family about the skeleton and called them to the spot for identification. Lakhai’s nephew identified the skeleton as his uncle’s after identifying the shirt.

The skeleton has been seized by the police and has sent them for DNA test. Police is suspecting that the skeleton must have been brought from somewhere else and thrown here. Further investigation in ongoing.