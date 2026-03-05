Mayurbhanj: Scooter catches fire near Udayala Police Station

Advertisement

Mayurbhanj: In a sudden incident near the quarters of the Sub-Judge at Udayala Police Station square, a scooter caught fire unexpectedly. The scooter, reportedly unattended near the gate, began burning without any prior warning.

The owner of the vehicle, Panchanan Das, immediately alerted the fire department upon noticing the fire. The fire brigade rushed to the scene and managed to control the flames.

Despite their efforts, the scooter was completely burnt and had turned into ashes. Preliminary suspicion suggests that a short circuit in the vehicle might have triggered the fire.

Police is still investigating the mishap, exact cause of the fire is yet to be identified.