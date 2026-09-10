Mayurbhanj: Schools to remain Closed Today Due To Heavy Rain Alert

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Baripada: All government and private schools in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha will remain closed today.

As per the order of the District Collector, the District Education Officer has declared the holiday in view of the heavy to very heavy rainfall warning.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students.

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It is to be noted that according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low pressure area is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal today, September 10.

Accordingly, the weather department has issued a Red Warning for extremely heavy rainfall of more than 20 cm for Mayurbhanj district for the next 24 hours.

Besides, an Orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been issued for neighbouring Balasore, Bhadrak and Keonjhar districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely in Mayurbhanj and adjoining districts.