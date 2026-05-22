Mayurbhanj: Miscreants Beat Up 2 Youths on Busy Road, No Fear of Police, watch

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Udala: A video showing a group of miscreants brutally assaulting two youths on a busy road in Udala area of Mayurbhanj district has gone viral, raising fresh concerns over law and order in the state.

The incident reportedly took place last month, just 500 meters from the Udala police station in Ward No. 5 of Udala NAC. CCTV and mobile footage show three to four youths chasing and beating two youths on the middle of the road in full public view.

Local reports suggest the youths may have been beaten after complaining about poor-quality work, but officials have not verified the claim.

The viral video comes weeks after similar incidents of public assaults were reported from Balianta and Berhampur, sparking debate over rising street violence in Odisha.

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Watch the video here: