Mayurbhanj: Minor boy dies after being attacked with spade

Advertisement

Karanjia: In a tragic and shocking incident a minor boy died in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday after being attacked with a spade. The incident took place in the Mahardapalsa village under Jashipur Police Station limits in the district.

The identity of the deceased boy is yet to be ascertained.

As per information, today afternoon two children were playing in the village road when somehow one of them get agitated and attacked the other with a spade.

Following the attack, the locals rushed the critically injured boy to the hospital. However, he succumbed to the injury.

Advertisement

After getting information, Police rushed to the spot and initiated investigation.

The reason behind the crime is yet to be ascertained.

A pal of gloom has descended in the village following the sad demise of the child. Police probe is underway.