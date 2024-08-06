Mayurbhanj man gets life Imprisonment for killing grandmother

Baripada: Mayurbhanj additional District judge Satyanarayan Patra today sentenced life imprisonment to a 28-year-old man for killing his maternal grandmother at Baunsakhantia village under Kuliana police station limits in the district.

The court, which pronounced the verdict based on the statement of 54 witnesses, medical report and police investigation report, also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict Laxaman Tudu, in case of default in payment of the fine, Tudu has to undergo six months more imprisonment.

Laxman reportedly killed his maternal grandfather Mandani Hembram on November 19, 2021 by beheading her with a sickle due to continuous family feud.

The Kuliana police arrested Tudu based on the complaint filed by a relative and forwarded to the court.