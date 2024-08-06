Mayurbhanj man gets life Imprisonment for killing grandmother

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
man gets life Imprisonment for killing grandmother

Baripada: Mayurbhanj additional District judge Satyanarayan Patra today sentenced life imprisonment to a 28-year-old man for killing his maternal grandmother at Baunsakhantia village under Kuliana police station limits in the district.

The court, which pronounced the verdict based on the statement of 54 witnesses, medical report and police investigation report, also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict Laxaman Tudu, in case of default in payment of the fine, Tudu has to undergo six months more imprisonment.

Laxman reportedly killed his maternal grandfather Mandani Hembram on November 19, 2021 by beheading her with a sickle due to continuous family feud.

The Kuliana police arrested Tudu based on the complaint filed by a relative and forwarded to the court.

Also Read: Odisha Aims At Achieving $500 Billion Economy By 2036, $1.5 Trillion By 2047: CM Majhi

Subadh Nayak 12048 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.