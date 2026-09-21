Mayurbhanj: Girl students walk 8 km demanding basic amenities

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Udala: Girl students walked 8 km demanding basic amenities. The girls of Ashram School in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha reportedly walked 8 kilometers to meet officials, alleging lack of basic facilities in their hostel for over two months.

The incident was reported from Bishipur Ashram School under Udala block, where 150 girl students stay in the hostel.

According to the students, there has been no drinking water and electricity in the hostel for more than two months. They are allegedly being served rice made from insect-infested paddy and have no water facility.

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The boarders said they had repeatedly informed the hostel in-charge and the matron about the issue. Though the matron brought the matter to the notice of the headmaster, he allegedly did not pay any heed.

The students further alleged that the headmaster often comes to the school in an inebriated state and abuses the boarders.

With no solution in sight, the girl students today walked out of the hostel and walked 8 km to meet the Welfare Extension Officer and the Education Officer to lodge their grievance.