Mayurbhanj: Doctor Allegedly Assaults Patient’s Husband Inside Hospital, watch

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Udala: A doctor allegedly beat the husband of a patient inside hospital in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place at the Kaptipada Community Health Centre (CHC) in the district.

As per the police complaint, Sonali Behera of Jhiliribini village under Kaptipada police station limits fell ill and her family admitted her to Kaptipada CHC for treatment.

Today, her mother-in-law Ambika Behera went to Doctor Umakant Baske regarding her daughter-in-law’s health problems.

But the doctor got angry and allegedly abused her. At this time, when the patient’s husband took out his mobile phone to record a video, the doctor snatched his mobile phone and allegedly beat him up in which Divya Ranjan was injured.

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Police reached the hospital after receiving the complaint. Dr. Baske has denied the allegations, calling them false.

Watch the video here: