Mayurbhanj: 8 injured after road mishap

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Mayurbhanj: A container truck rammed in to vehicle carrying wedding guests near Nandashol under betinol police districts in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

The incident took place late on friday night. According to reports, the wedding party was returning in the Bolero when a container truck hit the vehicle from behind. Due to the impact, the Bolero lost balance and overturned by the roadside leaving eight people injured.

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After receiving the information, police from Betnoti reached the spot. Injured persons were rescued and shifted to the Baripada Medical college and Hospital. The police have seized both vehicles and launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, in another accident near Balidhaba under Kodala police limits in Ganjam district, a passenger bus collided head-on with a truck. The truck driver died in the accident, while more than 15 passengers sustained injuries. All the injured were rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.