Mayurbhanj: 3 Youth Killed In Bike Accident after falling off culvert

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Udala: In a tragic incident at least three youth were killed in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday after their bike fell off a culvert and crashed into a wall. The accident took place near Kuamara Post Office under Khunta Police Station limits in Udala area.

The deceased have been identified as Sahadev Singh, Shakti Singh, and Raghu Singh, all residents of Kuamara village.

As per the information received, the three youths were riding a KTM bike at high speed on the interior road of Kuamara village. While taking a turn near the post office, they lost control and the bike fell off the culvert. The bike then hit a wall with great force.

Sahadev and Shakti died on the spot. Raghu was rushed to Kuamara hospital in critical condition, but doctors there declared him dead.

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The locals alleged that the youths were riding rashly and possibly in an inebriated state when the accident occurred.

After getting alerted, Khunta Police have reached the spot and started an investigation.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The incident has left the Kuamara village in shock.