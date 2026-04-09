Maximum temperature in Odisha to rise by 4-6°C, likely to cross 41°C: IMD

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Bhubaneswar: The maximum temperature in Odisha is likely to rise by 4-6°C and cross the 41 degree Celsius mark, predicted the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

There will be no large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) for next two days and thereafter gradual rise by 4-6°C over the districts of Odisha, said the weather department while issuing yellow warning for five days.

As predicted by the IMD, hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati between 8.30 AM of April 11 and 8.30 AM of April 16.

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The weather department, however, said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

Besides, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Jajpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Similarly, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati 8.30 AM of April 10 and 8.30 AM of April 11.

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