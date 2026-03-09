Maximum temperature in Odisha to rise by 2-3°C, predicts IMD

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The maximum temperature (day temperature) in Odisha is likely to rise by 2-3°C, predicted the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

As informed by the weather department, the state will witness dry weather between March 10 and March 15. “No large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) during the next two days, rise by 2-3 oC during subsequent 3 days and No large change thereafter over the districts of Odisha,”

The weather department informed that Jharsuguda was the hottest city with a temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours. Similarly, Rayagada recorded a minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius.

Likewise, Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours. Besides, light rain has been recorded in some places in the state in the last 24 hours. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some places in various districts of Odisha such as Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar and Bhadrak district in the next 24 hours.

Along with this, lightning and wind speed of 30 to 40 km per hour are expected to occur. For this, the Meteorological Center has issued a yellow warning for these districts.