Maximum temperature drops slightly in Odisha, check details

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Bhubaneswar: The maximum temperature in Odisha dropped slightly bringing some relief for the people of the state who have been reeling under intense heatwave conditions for the last several days.

As per the evening bulletin of the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature, which was 45.3°C (recorded in Jharsuguda) yesterday, dropped to 43.2°C today which was reported in Balangir.

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The second highest temperature of 42.6°C was witnessed in Boudh. This apart, the mercury rose to and above the 42 degree Celsius in eight different places. They are Talcher (42.5), Angul (42.5), Titlagarh (42.5), Jharsuguda (42.4), Sonepur (42.2), Nuapada (42.0), Sundargarh (42.0) and Bhawanipatna (42.0).

The weather department also has predicted that there will be some change in the prevailing weather conditions of the state from today. It has issued orange and yellow warnings saying that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours in different parts of the state.