Maximum speed limit of ‘Mo Bus’ to be 40 km per hour inside city

Bhubaneswar: The maximum speed limit of ‘Mo Bus’ will now be restricted. The maximum speed limit will be 40 km per hour while the bus is running inside the city, Urban Development Minister informed about it.

Urban Development Minister has ordered strict action against the driver for reckless driving. Speed ​​governance will be applied to prevent accidents. The speed of the bus in the city will be 40 kmph. Before getting into the bus, the driver will be checked whether he has taken drugs or not.

