Matric answer sheet evaluation begins across Odisha

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Cuttack: Evaluation of the Matric examination answer sheets begins from today across the state. Total 51 evaluation centers have been set up across all the 30 districts for the process.

The District Education officer has made all the necessary arrangements at the centers to ensure the smooth conduct of evaluation. Around 15,000 subject experts have bbeem allotted and engaged by the Board to carry out the assessment work.

The Matric exam were held from February 19 to March 2 of 2026. A total of 5,61,979 students appeared for the exams at 3,082 centers across the state.

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The Board aims to publish the results by the second week of May. Teachers facing serious health issues can apply to the Board with valid medical certificates to be exempted from evaluation duties.

However, the Board has warned that strict action will be taken against those who fail to report for evaluation despite receiving official notice. Teachers have been assigned evaluation duties in their respective regions based on their subject expertise.

The Board has also directed all evaluators to ensure accurate and fair assessment of answer sheets.