Master Canteen violence: 113 arrested, 354 vehicles seized

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Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Police carried out a massive crackdown on the persons accused of violence that broke out during a protest at Master Canteen in the State Capital City on Wednesday.

As per reports, police have arrested 113 persons and produced them before a court. While 60 others were bound down for good conduct.

Police have also seized 354 vehicles reportedly used in the protest, added reports.

Seven FIRs have been registered at the Kharavela Nagar police station, including two based on public complaints, four based on the complaints of ‘Ama Bus’ employees and one on the complaint of police personnel.

The situation at Master Canteen had become volatile as protesters reportedly attacked police personnel and some have left their autos at the road and escaped during the protest, paralyzing traffic there.

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Police later removed two abandoned autos with cranes from the road to clear the thoroughfare.

“The Commissionerate Police will initiate strict action against all those who indulged in violence or flouted law,” said a senior officer of the Twin City Commissionerate Police.

More persons are expected to be rounded up as the probe into the incident continues, sources added.

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Also read: Man Arrested For Allegedly Cheating Woman After Promise Of Marriage In Bhubaneswar