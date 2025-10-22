Massive fire in Unit 1 haat in Bhubaneswar, 40 to 50 shops gutted

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out at Bhubaneswar Unit 1 haat on Wednesday. Many shops and nearby warehouses in the haat caught fire, said reports.

According to reports, the fire spread rapidly due to the tents and tarpaulin sheets covering the shops. It is reported that around 40 to 50 shops caught fire.

Reports further added that, the fire brigade team is trying to douse the fire. Eight fire engines have been deployed at the scene. Assistant Fire Officer Binod Raut confirmed the above news.

It is confirmed that goods worth as much as 20 to 25 lakh has been gutted in the flames. Detailed reports awaited. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.