Massive fire erupts in scrap warehouse near Vikram Dev University in Jeypore

Jeypore: A massive fire broke out at a scrap warehouse near the Vikram Dev University in Jeypore city of Koraput district on late Sunday night. The massive blaze triggered panic among residents in the surrounding areas.

According to sources, the fire broke out around midnight and spread rapidly across the premises as the scrape house contained highly inflammable materials such as polythene and other scrap items.

The blaze was first noticed by the locals who informed the fire department. The Firefighters managed to control the blaze with help from locals.

No major losses were reported due to the fire. Meanwhile, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

