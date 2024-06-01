Massive fire breaks out near ‘Nakachana Dwara’ of Gundicha Mandir in Puri

Puri: A massive fire broke out near the ‘Nakachana Dwara’ (east gate) of Gundicha Mandir in Odisha’s Puri on Saturday early morning. According to sources, the fire broke out at the fiber barricade near the temple.

On receiving information, fire service personnel reached the spot and doused the flames. However, the cause of the flames is yet to ascertained. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

More details reports related to the incident are awaited.

Earlier in a similar instance in Puri on May 29th, at least six people were killed after firecrackers exploded during Chandan Yatra. The explosion reportedly took place near the Narendra pond during the Shree Khetra Bhanuri Jatra when the ‘Chapa khela’ was underway.

As per reports, as many as 20 people including 7 to 8 children sustained critical injury due to the firecracker explosion during the ‘Chapa Khela’ that was going on in the Narendra pond in Puri. The list of injured reportedly includes at least 7 to 8 children.