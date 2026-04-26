Massive fire breaks out in Rajgangpur; firefighting operations underway

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Rajgangpur: A major fire broke out at a private organization in Padajampali in Rajgangpur on Sunday morning. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the factory premises as flames rapidly spread across the site. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to reports, the unit caught fire while oil was being extracted. On being informed, the fire service department reached the spot and initiated firefighting operations immediately.

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Initially, three fire brigade units were deployed to control the blaze. However, as the intensity of the fire increased, the number of units was scaled up to around seven. Firefighters battled the flames for over two hours, with operations still underway at the time of reporting.

The exact cause of the fire remained unknown at the time of reporting.