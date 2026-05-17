Massive fire breaks out at tyre shop in Rasulgarh, Robotic monitor used to control blaze

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Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out at a tyre shop in the Rasulgarh area under Mancheswar police limits in Bhubaneswar, triggering panic among local residents. The blaze caused extensive damage to property as stacks of tyres caught fire, sending thick black smoke across the surrounding area.

After receiving information about the incident, multiple teams from the fire services department rushed to the spot and launched an intensive firefighting operation. Considering the intensity of the fire, fire tenders from several fire stations were deployed to bring the situation under control.

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Firefighters faced difficulties entering the shop due to the extreme heat and toxic smoke generated from the burning tyres. To tackle the situation safely, the fire services department used an advanced Robotic Monitor system during the operation. With the help of the robotic equipment, water was sprayed inside the shop, helping firefighters control the blaze quickly and efficiently.

Officials said four firefighting teams along with a Striking Force unit were engaged in the operation. No casualties have been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.