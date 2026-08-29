Massive fire breaks out at car service centre in Berhampur, 9 fire brigade vehicles at spot

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Berhampur: A massive fire broke out at a car service centre in Haldipadar in Odisha’s Berhampur in Ganjam district on Saturday. The fire spread in the car service centre rapidly, causing extensive damage to vehicles and other materials on the premises.

Upon receiving the information, fire services team rushed to the spot to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

According to officials, a robotic monitor was used to bring the blaze under control. Nearly ten firefighting teams worked to contain the flames amid concerns over the intensity of the fire.

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Reports suggest that the facility served as a service centre. All the new vehicles and those brought to the premises for servicing were completely damaged in the fire.

Apart from the service centre, a nearby two-wheeler service centre also suffered damage to some extent in the fire.

The exact cause of the fire was not yet ascertained at the time of reporting. However, it was suspected that a short circuit might have triggered the blaze.

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