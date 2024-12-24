Massive fire at electronics godown doused after 5 hours of hard work, robot sprayed water to extinguish fire

Bhubaneswar: In the massive fire at the electronics godown in Satya Nagar area of State Capital City Bhubaneswar on Monday evening, properties worth Rs 7 crore was gutted in the fire. As many as 15 fire tenders with around 250 striking force were engaged to crack down the fire.

According to reports, the fire was so massive that it took five hours to control the fire. Due to the presence of many electronics goods, it became a tough task to get the fire under control. As the fire spread its tentacles rapidly, a robot was engaged to spray waters in the area. It was for the first time that a robot was used for extinguished fire.