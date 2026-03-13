Masked miscreants attack with swords in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Deadly weapons were used in an attack in the capital city of Bhubaneswar, leaving around 5 to 6 people injured. The incident took place in Gautam Nagar slum area of Bhubaneswar, where a group of miscreants attacked residents with sharp weapons.

According to reports, 6 to 7 miscreants wearing masks entered the slum and carried out a group attack with swords. They reportedly assaulted anyone they came across with the weapons. Around five to six people have been injured in the attack.

A few days ago, a bomb attack had also occurred in the same slum. The latest attack with deadly weapons has created fear and panic among local residents. After the incident, the slum dwellers are living in fear.

Advertisement

Police have reached the spot and started a detailed investigation. Authorities are trying to find out who carried out the attack and the motive behind it.

Meanwhile, another violent incident was reported yesterday in Jagatpur area of Cuttack, where a youth was stabbed. The victim was seriously injured in the knife attack. He was first admitted to a private hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

The injured youth has been identified as Sanjeev Shukla. The attack is believed to have occurred due to previous enmity.

Also Read: Second annual Research and Innovation Conclave begins at KIIT