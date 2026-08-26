Maruti Suzuki Jimny receives price hike of up to Rs 15,000

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Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which was launched in India more than three years ago, has become costlier in the country after receiving a price hike of up to Rs 15,000. This comes as a part of the price hike announced by the company that affected various models in its range from August 2026.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has witnessed an upward price revision of Rs. 15,000. The five-door lifestyle SUV is now priced between 12.54 lakh and Rs. 14.67 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

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This uniform revision has been made across the entire range of variants, including Zeta and Alpha trims. Moreover, the manual and automatic, as well as mono-tone and dual-tone colours has also become costlier.

Meanwhile, the company is reportedly working on an electric derivative of the model. The rumored model was allegedly spotted on international soil. It might arrive in the Indian market, as hinted by the reports.