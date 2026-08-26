Married woman found hanging in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj, Murder suspected

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Mayurbhanj: A married woman was found hanging near Matha Chhak under Jharapokharia police limits in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

The deceased has been identified as Lijarani Patra. The woman is suspected to have been murdered by her husband. The woman seems to have been killed and then hanged using a saree.

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The woman’s husband Khitish Patra has been detained in connection with the case. The Jharapokharia police is investigating the case.