Married man, sister-in-law end lives together inside house

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Balasore: In a shocking yet tragic incident, a married man and his sister-in-law ended their lives together by committing suicide inside a house at Sahada village under Chandipur police station limits of Balasore district today.

One Rabi Majhi alias Bapun had reportedly married to a woman of Haraspur area and even has a son. However, he allegedly had an extramarital affair with his sister-in-law (wife’s younger sister).

It is also being alleged that both Rabi and his sister-in-law had gone somewhere together and returned to the village yesterday after 15 days. However, both of them were found hanging inside the house.

While Rabi hanged himself with a towel, his sister-in-law hanged herself with an apron, said sources adding that sindoor was applied on the girl’s forehead.

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After noticing both of them hanging this morning, the family members rescued and rushed them to the local hospital, where doctors declared both of them dead.

On being informed, police also reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter by seizing the bodies. They also are reportedly interrogating the family members to gather inputs to crack the case.

The incident has shocked and surprised everyone and has become a subject of discussion in the locality.