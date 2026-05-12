Marijuana worth Rs. 3.5 crore seized at Bhubaneswar Airport; Two Detained, watch

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Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 11 kg of hydroponic marijuana worth approximately Rs. 3.5 crore at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Tuesday.

According to officials, the contraband was being smuggled from Bangkok to Tamil Nadu via Bhubaneswar. Two passengers were detained after they arrived at the airport on an IndiGo flight.

The DRI team intercepted the duo during baggage checks and recovered the hydroponic weed concealed in a trolley bag.

Officials said the market price of the seized marijuana is estimated at Rs. 35 lakh per kg. Both passengers were arrested at the airport.

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Interrogation is currently underway to trace the wider network involved in the smuggling racket.

Further investigation is in progress.

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