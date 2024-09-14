Maoists throw grenades and fire bullets on CRPF camp in Odisha-Chhattisgarh border

By Sudeshna Panda
Maoists throw grenades

Malkangiri: In a shocking incident Maoists threw grenades and fired bullets on a CRPF camp in Odisha-Chhattisgarh border on Saturday.

According to reports, Grenades were thrown by Maoists on the CRPF camp last night. They suddenly threw grenades and fired bullets blindly. Maoists have attacked the CRPF camp in Jagargunda police station area of ​​Sukma district, in the border area of Odisha. They fired about 20 rounds of bullets from a rocket launcher. Some Jawans were sleeping at that time, said reports.

After the attack of the Maoists, all the Jawans immediately took positions and responded. The Maoists were sent back in the retaliatory firing by the Jawans. No Jawans appear to have been harmed.

Search operations have been intensified in the local area after the incident. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

