Maoists kill class tenth student suspecting him to be police informer on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border

Odisha
Malkangiri: Maoists reportedly killed a class tenth student suspecting him to be police informer on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border late on Tuesday evening.

The 16-year-old deceased student has been identified as Soyyam Shankar of Puarti village under Jagargunda police station limits of Sukma district. His body with school uniform was found barely 3 km away from a new police camp.

The security forces, along with the family members of the deceased student, brought his body to the Sukma district headquarters, where a postmortem was conducted.

Sources said that Jagargunda police has registered an FIR for murder of the student.

Soyyam was beaten to death when he had gone to Puarti village from Palnar (in the neighbouring Dantewada) to meet his relatives to mourn the death of his sister-in-law, informed the sources adding that his family had shifted to Palnar.

