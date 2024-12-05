Maoists kill 2 former Sarpanchs in Odisha-Chhattisgarh border

Malkangiri: Maoists reportedly killed two former Sarpanchs in Odisha-Chhattisgarh border of Malkangiri district.

The deceased persons have been identified as Sukhram Ablam, the former Sarpanch of Kader Panchayat in Bijapur district and Sukul Farsa, the former Sarpanch of Biryabhumi Panchayat.

As per reports, yesterday, the two former sarpanchs were abducted. They had been kept as hostage for some time and later were shot dead near Adabada.

It has been learnt that the two former sarpanchs have been killed by the ultras in suspicion of being police informers. Maoist posters were left at the scene, informed the Bijapur SP.

