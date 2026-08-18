Maoist Leader D. Keshava Rao Alias ‘Ajad’ Released From Jharapada Jail

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Bhubaneswar: Senior CPI-Maoist leader Dunna Keshava Rao alias Ajad was released from Jharapada Special Jail, Bhubaneswar this week after a tribunal at Paralakhemundi acquitted him in pending cases, following a Supreme Court directive.

Ajad, 52, had been in judicial custody since June 2011 after surrendering to Andhra Pradesh police. Over 37 criminal cases were pending against him in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including the 2008 killing of VHP leader Swami Laxmananda Saraswati and the Nayagarh armoury attack.

Citing delay in trial and over 14 years in custody, Ajad moved the Supreme Court seeking speedy disposal. In December 2025, the Odisha government set up a special court of Additional District and Sessions Judge at Paralakhemundi, Gajapati district — the first such court in the state for a single undertrial prisoner.

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After examining the cases, the tribunal acquitted Ajad in several matters. With no further grounds for detention, he was freed from Jharapada Jail.

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