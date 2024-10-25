Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Kandhamal

Phulbani: A Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Budanai reserve forest area of Kandhamal district today.

According to police, on receipt of an intelligence input, an operation comprising 2 SOG teams was launched in Budanai Reserve forest under Baliguda Police Station of the district on October 23. In course of the operation, there was an exchange of Fire between the SOG and Naxals at around 9 AM today.

During search of the area, body of one male Maoist Cadre (in uniform) along with 1 AK 47 rifle was recovered. Preliminary enquiry reveals deceased a senior ranked cadre of CPI(M) belonging to Kandhmal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh Division (KKBN division) of Maoists operating in Kandhmal district.

Further search of the area and operation is in progress. Further details of the seized articles will be shared in due course.

So far, as many as five Maoists have been neutralised in Odisha this year. DGP Odisha has congratulated Kandhmal Police, Intelligence Directorate and Operational Headquarters for the achievement.