Maoist dump spotted in Chhattisgarh, huge quantity of weapons and explosives along with cash seized

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Malkangiri: Narayanpur district police in Chhattisgarh got a major success during an anti-Maoist search operation in the Abujhmad forest near the Malkangiri district border of Odisha. Security forces recovered a Naxalite dump with huge quantity of cash weapons and explosives.

Security personnel seized Rs 1,1,64,000 in cash along with AK-47 rifles, SLRs, INSAS rifles, .303 rifles, LMGs, BGLs and rocket launchers from the dump. Besides, a huge quantity of explosives was also recovered.

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According to police, the search operation was carried out after getting information from the surrendered Maoists. During the search, jawans found the dump hidden underground inside the forest.

Police suspect the red rebels had stored the weapons and explosives to carry out attacks on security forces and the cash was meant for Maoist activities.

Police said such search operations will continue in the Abujhmad area in the coming days.