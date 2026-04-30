Maoist carrying Rs 1 lakh reward killed in encounter along Odisha–Jharkhand border

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Rourkela: A wanted Maoist commander carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh was killed during an encounter with security forces in a forested area along the Odisha–Jharkhand border on Wednesday, officials said. The encounter took place in a forested area in Chaibasa Goilkera and Tonto police limits along the Odisha–Jharkhand border.

The deceased has been identified as Israel Purti, also known as Amrit (32). He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. He was reportedly a key cadre involved in training and intelligence activities within the Maoist organisation. He was a resident of Sangajata village under Goilkera police station in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district.

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According to authorities, an SLR rifle along with other maoist related materials have been recovered from the site.

Security forces were conducting a combing operation in the Rautugutu forest under the Tonto police station area when armed Maoists opened fire. In retaliation, security personnel also opened fire, triggering an exchange in which Amrit was killed. The encounter is still ongoing in the forest.