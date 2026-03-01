Maoist camp busted near Nuapada border, cash and explosives seized

Advertisement

Gariaband: In a major breakthrough, security forces have unearthed a Maoist camp near the Nuapada district of Odisha border in the Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district.

The camp was located on Sapsati Hill near Badagobra village under Mainpur police limits. Acting on inputs obtained during the interrogation of surrendered Maoists, police launched a search operation in the area.

During the operation, the district’s E-30 police team recovered a large cache of arms and explosives buried underground. Seized materials include firearms, magazines, explosive substances and other Maoist-related items. Additionally, cash amounting to ₹46,31,500 hidden beneath the soil was also recovered from the site.

Police sources revealed that members of the Dhamtari-Gariaband-Nuapada division of the Maoist organization had concealed weapons and explosives at the location.

Following the recovery, combing operations are continuing in the surrounding forested region to trace any further hidden materials or Maoist presence. The Gariaband Superintendent of Police confirmed that security forces remain on high alert in the area.

According to the sources, the officials stated that the surrendered Maoists had laid down arms after being influenced by the Central Government’s rehabilitation and surrender policy and subsequently provided crucial intelligence leading to the operation.

Further investigation is underway.