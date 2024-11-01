Maoist camp busted in Nuapada, several explosive materials recovered

Nuapada: In a major breakthrough, the Nuapada police busted a Maoist camp in a dense forest near Bhainsamundi village and recovered several explosive materials from the camp.

Following credible intelligence regarding the movement of CPI (Maoist) cadres, the Superintendent of Police (SP) launched a Search and Destroy Operation (SADO) in the Patdhara and Sunabeda Reserve Forests in Nuapada District on the night of October 30 involving two Special Operations Group (SOG) assault teams, In line with the operational plan, both teams conducted an extensive search of the area.

On November 1, one SOG Assault Team identified a suspected Maoist camp, associated with the DGN Divisional Committee of the CPI (Maoist). This location was in a dense forest near Bhainsamundi (Bahadurpani) village.

During the search, the following items were recovered by security personnel:

Approximately 500 electric detonators

Five reels of safety fuse

Five improvised IED switches

Two SBGL rounds (Decomposed)

One gelatin stick (Decomposed)

Various Naxalite literatures

This recovery suggests the site served as a temporary hideout organized by CPI (Maoist) cadres, which was raided by security forces. In addition, another assault team was deployed this evening to intensify the search operation.

