Many Odias stranded in Middle East: Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik seeks centre’s intervention for their safe evacuation

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Monday sought the intervention of the central government for the safe evacuation of the stranded Odias.

Taking to his X handle, Patnaik said, “The escalating conflict in the Middle East has left many people from #Odisha including migrant workers, professionals, students, tourists stranded. With disruption of air connectivity many people are facing grave uncertainty. Their safety and well-being are at risk, and they look to the nation for urgent support.”

Advertisement

“Request the Government of India (@DrSJaishankar) to take immediate steps to ensure the safe evacuation and return of all Odias caught in this crossfire. Swift action will not only protect lives but also reassure countless families back home who are anxiously awaiting to hear about the wellbeing of their loved ones,” he added.

Also Read: Odisha BJP Purchases 16 Sets Of Nomination Forms For Rajya Sabha Election To Four Seats