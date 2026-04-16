Many OAS officers transferred and given news postings, check full list here

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected a major reshuffle among the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers and gave them new appointment today.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department, Manoranjan Mallick, the C.D.l. and ex-officio Special Secretary to Government, G.A. & P.G. Department is transferred and posted as Secretary, Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC), Bhubaneswar.

Likewise, Sibo Narayan Sahu, the Special Secretary to Government, Parliamentary Affairs Department is transferred and posted as C.D.l. & ex-officio Special Secretary to Government, G.A. & P.G. Department.

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Check the full list of latest OAS reshuffle:

Manoranjan Mallick, OAS (SS), C.D.l. & ex-officio Special Secretary to Government, G.A. & P.G. Department is transferred and posted as Secretary, Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC), Bhubaneswar.

Sibo Narayan Sahu, OAS (SS), Special Secretary to Government, Parliamentary Affairs Department is transferred and posted as C.D.l. & ex-officio Special Secretary to Government, G.A. & P.G. Department.

Rabinarayan Jethy, OAS (SAG), Ex-CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Jagatsinghpur now joined in the GA & PG Department, is posted as Additional Secretary, Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC), Bhubaneswar.

Kasturi Pradhan, OAS (S), Joint Secretary, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, OLA, Bhubaneswar.

Gadadhar Patra, OAS Gr.A (SB), PA, ITDA, Phulbani, Kandhamal is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Odisha Khadi and Village industries Board, Bhubaneswar, on foreign service terms and conditions. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Administrative Officer, OSIC, Bhubaneswar.

Pranab Kumar Behera, OAS Gr.A (SB), Ex-Sub-Collector, Banki, Cuttack, now joined in the GA & PG Department, is posted as OSD, OCAC, Bhubaneswar.

Siriyal Subhra Patei, OAS Gr.A (SB), Administrative Officer, O/o the CDM & PHO, Jagatsinghpur is transferred and posted as E.O., Balasore Municipality, on foreign service terms and conditions.

Kshirabdhitanaya Sahoo, OAS Gr.A (SB), EX-BDO, Khordha UoT as Sub-Collector, Rayagada, now joined in GA & PG Department, is posted as Additional EO, Zilla Parishad, Rayagada. The posting of Kshirabdhitanaya as Sub-Collector, Rayagada, made vide GA & PG Department Notification No.9873/SCS daled 27.03.2026, is hereby cancelled.

The posting of Nilambar Mahananda, OAS Gr.A (SB), as Additional EO, Zilla Parishad, Rayagada, made vide GA & PG Department Notification No.9889/SCS dated 20.03.2024. is hereby cancelled.

Jyoti Prakash Sethy, OAS Gr,A (SB), OSD, OCAC, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as PA, ITDA, Udala.

Narendra Khamari, OAS Gr A (SB), PA, ITDA, Udala, Mayurbhanj is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, OSSC, Bhubaneswar.

Nirlipta Mohanty, OAS Gr A (SB), Executive Officer, Balasore Municipality is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC), Bhubaneswar.

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