Many new animals, birds brought to Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar, Check list here

Odisha
By Himanshu 0
animals birds brought to Nandankanan

Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) on the outskirts of Odisha capital Bhubaneswar welcomed a number of new guests including Royal Bengal Tiger and deer.

As per reports, new guests were brought to Nandankanan Zoo today.

The list includes a Royal Bengal Tiger, 4 Deer, 4 Palm Civets, 2 Indian Foxes, 2 Pelicans, 20 Night Heron and 20 Black Headed Lebis.

These animals and birds were brought from the Ranchi Birsa Munda Biological Park and reached Nandankanan.

The guests came with the approval of the Central Zoo Authority in the animal exchange program.

Many animals had been sent to the Ranchi zoo from Nandankanan on last 9th.

Also read: Ratna Bhandar of Puri Lord Jagannath temple to open tomorrow: Law Minister, watch

Himanshu 6739 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.