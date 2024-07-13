Many new animals, birds brought to Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar, Check list here

Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) on the outskirts of Odisha capital Bhubaneswar welcomed a number of new guests including Royal Bengal Tiger and deer.

As per reports, new guests were brought to Nandankanan Zoo today.

The list includes a Royal Bengal Tiger, 4 Deer, 4 Palm Civets, 2 Indian Foxes, 2 Pelicans, 20 Night Heron and 20 Black Headed Lebis.

These animals and birds were brought from the Ranchi Birsa Munda Biological Park and reached Nandankanan.

The guests came with the approval of the Central Zoo Authority in the animal exchange program.

Many animals had been sent to the Ranchi zoo from Nandankanan on last 9th.