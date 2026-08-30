Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails Odisha’s Maithili Bhue for inspiring over 60 women who have turned forest conservation into a livelihood

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Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the 137th episode of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday. In the program, he hailed women of Dhodrokusum village in the Debrigarh region of Odisha’s Sambalpur for turning forest conservation into a means of livelihood while also protecting nature at the same time.

PM Modi spoke about Maithili Bhue, who have inspired over 60 women of the region into forest conservation in the area.

Sharing the story of Dhodrokusum village in the Debrigarh region, PM Modi spoke about Maithili Bhue, who until a few years ago regularly visited the forest to meet the needs of her family.

According to the Prime Minister, Maithili would often go into the forest to collect firewood, Mahua flowers, Kendu leaves, bamboo shoots and other forest produce. The forest was an important source of livelihood and fulfilled several needs of her family as well as many other people in the area.

However, her association with Debrigarh Eco-Tourism brought a significant change in her life and her relationship with the forest.

“Forest conservation now became a means of livelihood for her,” PM Modi said while narrating her journey in Mann Ki Baat.

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The change in Maithili’s life also inspired several other women in the region. PM Modi said that more than 60 women are now actively involved in forest conservation in the area.

These women are contributing to different aspects of environmental protection. While some have taken responsibility for protecting wildlife, others are involved in grassland development and several are contributing to eco-tourism activities.

Highlighting the significance of their work, the Prime Minister said that Maithili Bhue and the other women of Debrigarh have shown that nature conservation and economic prosperity can go hand in hand.

Their efforts, he said, demonstrate how local communities, particularly women, can play a crucial role in protecting natural resources while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

PM Modi described the efforts of Maithili and the women of Debrigarh as an inspiration for everyone. He said their work shows how a small individual initiative can gradually lead to wider social and environmental transformation.