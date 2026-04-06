Manmohan Samal, Santrupt Misra, Dilip Ray take oath as Rajya Sabha members, watch

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Bhubaneswar: Three Rajya Sabha members from Odisha, Manmohan Samal, Dilip Ray, and Dr. Santrupt Misra, took oath as members of the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

This is Manmohan Samal’s second term in the Rajya Sabha, having previously served from 2000 to 2004.

Dr. Santrupt Misra, elected on a BJD ticket, has been elected to the Rajya Sabha for the first time and took oath today.

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Dilip Ray, who has been elected as an independent candidate supported by the BJP, is serving his third term in the Rajya Sabha, marking his return after 18 years. He previously served two consecutive terms as a Rajya Sabha member from 1996 to 2002 and from 2002 to 2008, once on a Janata Dal ticket and once as an independent candidate.

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