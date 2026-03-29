mangarajpur ri lands in vigilance net

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Bhubaneswar: Rajaram Bandra, the Revenue Inspector (RI) of Mangarajpur under Tangi-Choudwar Tahasil in Cuttack has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe.

Vigilance officials nabbed Bandra Rs 30,000 from a land owner for submitting favourable report in a mutation case filed by him for conversion of his Patita land to Homestead land.

The land owner had applied online for this purpose on March 10, 2026 as per R&DM Department guideline. But, the Revenue Inspector (contacted the land owner and asked him to come to RI office on March 29, 2026 with demanded bribe amount Rs 30,000.

Bandra also threatened the land owner, unless he was paid the demanded bribe Rs 30,000 he won’t furnish favourable report in mutation case filed by him. This irked the land owner, and finding no other way, he alerted the vigilance authorities. Following this, today, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed Bandra in his office while taking the bribe amount from the land owner.

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The entire tainted bribe money Rs 30,000 has been recovered from the possession of accused RI and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations connected to Bandra from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No.13/2026, U/s-7PC Amendment Act 2018 has been registered against the accused Bandra.

Investigation is in progress. Detailed report follows.