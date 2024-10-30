Man with two girlfriends’ help kills wife with anaesthesia in Bhubaneswar; Watch

Bhubaneswar: A brutal murder case has come to the fore from the Bharatpur area of Bhubaneswar in which a man killed his wife by administering excess anaesthesia with the help of his two girlfriends.

One Subhashree Nayak of BJB Nagar in Khurda had married to Pradmunya Kumar of Kasoti under the Marshaghai police station limits of Kendrapara district in 2020. However, she died on October 28 and her husband and in-laws had claimed that she died by suicide.

Later, Nayak’s postmortem was conducted at the Capital Hospital and the police had had registered a case of unnatural death.

However, Tapaswini Nayak, the mother of Subhashree, suspecting something fishy had filed a complaint in this regard at the Bharatpur Police station and sought a fair investigation.

In course of probe, the cops contacted the doctor who conducted Subhashree’s postmortem and came to know that Subhashree had died due to administration of excessive anaesthesi. Her postmortem report also revealed the same.

Police also knew that Pradmunya, a pharmacist by profession, had tortured and assaulted Subhashree from the beginning of their marriage for which she had been staying with her mother at Khurda for about 6 months.

Soon, police detained Pradmunya for interrogation during which he confessed that he came in contact with Ejita Bhuyan at a private hospital in the year 2023 and also with Roji Patra at another hospital during March 2024.

Both Ejita and Roji developed friendship with Pradyumna and all three accused persons conspired among themselves as he narrated before them that he had been put to torture by his wife Subhashree.

As per plan, conspired at CRP square in Bhubaneswar, Roji was given the task of procuring the injections from her Hospital.

Pradyumna brought his wife Subhashree from her parental house on October 27 at about 2PM. On the following day, at about 11.30 AM, Pradyumna took his wife Subhashree to the rented house of Roji Patra near Bijay Lodge at Sampur.

All the three accused persons forcibly injected anesthesia at high dose causing death of Subhashree. To show to the public, they shifted her to Capital Hospital where she was received dead.

Meanwhile, all the tree accused persons were arrested today and forwarded to the court.

Further investigation is under way.